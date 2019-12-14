Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Unafraid to jump into play
Schmidt blocked seven shots Friday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Believe it or not, the Stars had one of their own defensemen (Esa Lindell) match Schmidt's gaudy blocked-shots total. Schmidt snapped a two-game point streak, but he presumably provided a nice return for DFS players involved in contests that issue points for redirected shots.
