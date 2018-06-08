Schmidt potted his third goal of the postseason in Thursday's season-ending, 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schmidt scored the first of his team's three second-period tallies, but Vegas was otherwise blanked in this Game 5 and ultimately came up one goal short. As a result, his new team's inaugural season came to a close at the hands of his former team in the Stanley Cup Finals. Schmidt's 36 regular-season points were more than double his best output with Washington, so the 26-year-old blueliner's future looks bright despite this disappointment.