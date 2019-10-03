Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Week-to-week with lower-body issue
Schmidt (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by coach Gerard Gallant on Thursday.
After suffering a knee-on-knee hit in Wednesday's Opening Night clash with San Jose, it doesn't come as a surprise to see Schmidt facing an extended absence. The blueliner has hit the 30-point mark in back-to-back seasons since joining the Golden Knights and certainly would have been in contention to reach that threshold again in 2019-20. With the Minnesota native on the shelf, Nicolas Hague and Jimmy Schuldt will be compete for the final spot in the lineup on a nightly basis. Based on his timeline, Schmidt will likely be designated for injured reserve shortly.
More News
