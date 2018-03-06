Schmidt (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schmidt is shattering previous career highs this season by racking up 30 points through 63 games and adding the first power-play points (eight) of his career. There won't be a rush to return Schmidt to the lineup as the Golden Knights have a comfortable place in the playoff picture, but fantasy owners should be eager to get their value blueliner back.