Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Will return Saturday
Schmidt (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Sabres, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Schmidt joined the team in Buffalo on Friday after skipping the team's trip to Detroit for Thursday's matchup with the Red Wings and will draw back into the pairings after a four-game absence. The 26-year-old blueliner has had a breakout season with the Golden Knights in 2017, recording a career-high 30 points (five goals-25 assists) through 63 contests. He saw heavy involvement in the power play in the two games prior to his injury and should return to the unit, in addition to the lineup, now that he's healthy.
