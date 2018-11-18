Schmidt will return from his 20-game suspension Sunday versus the Oilers, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schmidt served his 20-game ban for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances policy in Austria, and he has joined the Golden Knights during their road trip. The struggling team is hoping Schmidt can provide a spark, as they sit at seventh in the Pacific Division and rank 25th in the league with a 15.9 power-play percentage. Schmidt had 11 points with the man advantage last year and will get an immediate crack against a struggling Oilers' penalty kill (75 percent).