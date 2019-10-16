Schmidt (lower body) is expected to start skating soon and is considered "a week or two away," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Schmidt was injured on Opening Night and has been on injured reserve every since. He's expected to be back in the lineup by the end of October, and he'll immediately fill in as a top-four defenseman with power-play upside -- he posted 19 points on the man advantage over the last two seasons.

