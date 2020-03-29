Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Chasing career-best total
Cousins has a chance to establish a new career high in points if the 2019-20 campaign ultimately resumes; he's produced 10 goals and 15 assists between the Canadiens and Golden Knights.
Cousins' role hasn't changed since Montreal traded him to Vegas at the deadline, as he's still averaging over a minute of power-play ice time to complement his third-line duties at even strength. The Golden Knights also sit atop the Pacific Division, which further suggests that Cousins has plenty of peer support in his new digs. We wouldn't expect him to suddenly emerge as a fantasy hockey darling, but Cousins checks out as a solid, budget-friendly flier to consider if and when the season picks up where it left off. He needs just three points for a new career high in points.
