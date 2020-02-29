Cousins snagged an assist and doled out three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Cousins has a point in each of his two games with the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old has 24 points, 81 hits and 108 shots through 60 appearances. He's serving in a third-line capacity with his new team, but the Golden Knights' offense has run deep enough to make him productive -- Cousins may be worth a look in deeper formats.