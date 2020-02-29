Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Distributes helper
Cousins snagged an assist and doled out three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Cousins has a point in each of his two games with the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old has 24 points, 81 hits and 108 shots through 60 appearances. He's serving in a third-line capacity with his new team, but the Golden Knights' offense has run deep enough to make him productive -- Cousins may be worth a look in deeper formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Strikes on power play in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Shipped to desert•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Snaps goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Scoring surge•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Churns out helper•
-
Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Great night for role player•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.