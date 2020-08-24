Cousins posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.
The assist gave Cousins five points, all helpers, through nine postseason outings. The 27-year-old forward has added 16 shots on net and 19 hits during the playoffs. He's mostly played in a third-line role with additional duties on the second power-play unit, where he's produced one of his five assists.
