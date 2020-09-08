Cousins is not dressed for Game 2 against the Stars, Owen Newkirk of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Cousins was a healthy scratch for the first time in the postseason in Game 7 against Vancouver, but he re-entered the lineup in Game 1 versus Dallas in lieu of the suspended Ryan Reaves. With Reaves having fulfilled his one-game ban, Cousins is the odd-man out once again.

More News