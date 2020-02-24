The Golden Knights acquired Cousins from the Canadiens for a 2021 fourth-round pick on Monday.

Cousins had a solid season with the Canadiens, recording 22 points -- four on the power play -- and 105 shots on net through 58 games, and he'll add depth up the middle for Vegas. The Golden Knights have a powerful power play, so Cousins isn't a lock to work with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is set to be a restricted free agent in July,