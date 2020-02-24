Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Shipped to desert
The Golden Knights acquired Cousins from the Canadiens for a 2021 fourth-round pick on Monday.
Cousins had a solid season with the Canadiens, recording 22 points -- four on the power play -- and 105 shots on net through 58 games, and he'll add depth up the middle for Vegas. The Golden Knights have a powerful power play, so Cousins isn't a lock to work with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is set to be a restricted free agent in July,
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.