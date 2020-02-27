Golden Knights' Nick Cousins: Strikes on power play in team debut
Cousins scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Cousins' tally at 5:44 of the third period stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 at the time. The 26-year-old appears set to receive at least an opportunity on the second power-play unit with his new team. He's at 10 goals, 23 points, 78 hits and 108 shots through 59 appearances this year. Cousins could be a good roster-filler in DFS given his slightly physical edge and potential man-advantage time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.