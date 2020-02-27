Cousins scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Cousins' tally at 5:44 of the third period stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 at the time. The 26-year-old appears set to receive at least an opportunity on the second power-play unit with his new team. He's at 10 goals, 23 points, 78 hits and 108 shots through 59 appearances this year. Cousins could be a good roster-filler in DFS given his slightly physical edge and potential man-advantage time.