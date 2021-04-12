DeSimone will join the Golden Knights from the Sharks on Monday after being included as part of the three-team trade that saw Mattias Janmark also headed to Vegas.

DeSimone is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, so his inclusion in the deal may not have a long-term impact on the Golden Knights. Undrafted out of Union College, the 26-year-old defenseman has yet to get into an NHL game, playing exclusively with AHL San Jose for which he has logged 190 games and tallied 26 goals and 65 helpers.