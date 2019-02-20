Holden (undisclosed) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Holden has missed the Golden Knights' last 10 games due to an undisclosed issue, but he was a full participant at Wednesday's morning skate, which was the first indication that he was likely close to returning to game action. The 31-year-old is expected to slot into a bottom-pairing role for Wednesday's matchup with Boston.