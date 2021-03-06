Holden was promoted from the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Holden will suit up for the Golden Knights for the first time since Feb. 20. The 33-year-old has been held scoreless through eight games this season and will stay in a bottom-pair role.
