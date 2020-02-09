Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Assists in consecutive games
Holden picked up an assist, four blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Holden now has helpers in back-to-back outings after a 16-game scoreless run. The 32-year-old has nine points, 81 shots, 102 hits and 58 blocks in 47 appearances this season. Outside of deeper fantasy formats, Holden probably won't contribute enough to help fantasy owners.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Tallies fourth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Earns assist in return to lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Likely out Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Tallies late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.