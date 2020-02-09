Play

Holden picked up an assist, four blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Holden now has helpers in back-to-back outings after a 16-game scoreless run. The 32-year-old has nine points, 81 shots, 102 hits and 58 blocks in 47 appearances this season. Outside of deeper fantasy formats, Holden probably won't contribute enough to help fantasy owners.

