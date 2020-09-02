Holden is in the lineup Tuesday for Game 5 against Vancouver.
The veteran rearguard sat out Game 4, presumably as a healthy scratch, in favor of Jon Merrill -- who's scratched for this one. Holden has gone nine straight games without a point dating back to the regular season, averaging a modest 14:07 of ice time during that span, so he probably shouldn't be on too many fantasy radars at this point.
