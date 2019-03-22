Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Breaks slump with two helpers
Holden registered two assists, one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
He went plus-4 and added four hits, three shots and two blocked shots for a robust stat line. Holden hadn't found his way onto the scoresheet since Dec. 30, frequently serving as a healthy scratch and also battling an undisclosed injury over the first two-plus months of 2019. Perhaps Thursday's showing will encourage coach Gerard Gallant to keep him in the lineup for awhile.
