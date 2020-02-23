Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Churns out assist in win
Holden posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Holden has four points in his last eight games, an unusually productive run for the more defensively-oriented blueliner. The 32-year-old is up to 11 points, 92 shots on net, 116 hits and 62 blocked shots through 53 contests this year.
