Holden notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Holden made his first appearance since April 9 in place of Nicolas Hague (healthy scratch). The lineup adjustment from head coach Pete DeBoer worked, as Holden steadied the defense on the third pairing and helped out on tallies by Patrick Brown and Reilly Smith in the second period. The 34-year-old Holden's strong outing could lead to more playing time during the postseason as a no-nonsense veteran presence.