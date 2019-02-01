Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Doesn't travel with team
Holden is considered just day-to-day, but he didn't join the club as it embarked on a four-game road trip beginning Friday at Carolina, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Holden can safely be ruled out of Friday's game and seems highly unlikely to join the team a day later against Florida. There's a chance he could surface with the club at some point on the trip, but, if he can't, the blueliner's next opportunity to return would come Feb. 9 against the Blue Jackets.
