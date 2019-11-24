Holden produced an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Holden had a shot attempt blocked, which fell to Cody Eakin, who chipped the puck in for the Golden Knights' first goal of the game. Holden had been a healthy scratch for the last three games, but he skated 20:58 in this contest. He's up to five points, 45 hits and 33 blocked shots in 22 appearances this season. The assist also snapped a five-game point drought for the 32-year-old defenseman. Holden may return to a more consistent spot in the lineup, but it's not likely to make an impact in fantasy circles.