Holden was added to the Golden Knights' active roster Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

In a corresponding move, Brayden McNabb (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. Holden has spent the first two weeks of the season on the taxi squad, but he should at least be able to draw into a bottom-pairing role for the duration of McNabb's absence. The 33-year-old Holden is a veteran of 496 NHL games, and he has 141 points in his career. He posted 14 points, 129 hits and 74 blocked shots in 61 outings last season with the Golden Knights.