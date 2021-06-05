Holden notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Holden found Max Pacioretty for the go-ahead goal with 4:33 left in the the third period. The 34-year-old Holden has collected five helpers through eight playoff contests. The defenseman has added 26 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating since he entered the lineup, and his solid play has helped cover for the absence of Brayden McNabb (COVID-19 protocols).