Holden recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Holden set up Tomas Nosek for the opening tally at 6:25 of the first period. The 33-year-old Holden has seemingly passed Dylan Coghlan on the depth chart since Zach Whitecloud (upper body) has been out. Holden's played in the last two games. He has two helpers, 21 shots on net, 24 hits and 19 blocked shots in 15 appearances. His limited role on the third pairing makes the veteran defenseman a non-factor in most fantasy formats.