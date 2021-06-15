Holden scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.
Holden's scoring surge continued into the Stanley Cup Semifinals. He's now scored in back-to-back games and he's picked up seven points in 11 playoff contests overall. The defenseman has added 14 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating while working in a bottom-four role.
