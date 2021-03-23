Holden recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Holden was playing in his first game since March 8, as he sat out the last seven contests as a healthy scratch. The 33-year-old earned his first point of the season with the primary assist on Mark Stone's tally 1:20 into the third period. Holden has added 19 hits, 17 blocked shots, 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances. His inconsistent role in the lineup makes Holden a no-go in virtually all fantasy formats.