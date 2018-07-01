Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Heading to Vegas on two-year deal
Holden inked a two-year deal worth $2.2 million annually with the Golden Knights, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Holden scored four goals and 17 points in 73 games last season with the Rangers and Bruins. The 31-year-old blueliner has averaged just about 20 minutes of ice time per game in his career and should probably expect a similar role with Vegas. Holden will likely suit up as a top-four defenseman next season and could get back to scoring 20-plus points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...