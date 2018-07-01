Holden inked a two-year deal worth $2.2 million annually with the Golden Knights, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Holden scored four goals and 17 points in 73 games last season with the Rangers and Bruins. The 31-year-old blueliner has averaged just about 20 minutes of ice time per game in his career and should probably expect a similar role with Vegas. Holden will likely suit up as a top-four defenseman next season and could get back to scoring 20-plus points.