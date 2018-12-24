Holden had two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Kings on Saturday, giving him three points in his last three games.

Holden moved to the Golden Knights this offseason, and he has 11 points in 39 games in Vegas. On the other hand, the 31-year-old is playing only 18:21 per game, his lowest average since the 2012-13 season. He's also only played eight seconds per game on the power play.