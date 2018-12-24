Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Heats up before break
Holden had two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Kings on Saturday, giving him three points in his last three games.
Holden moved to the Golden Knights this offseason, and he has 11 points in 39 games in Vegas. On the other hand, the 31-year-old is playing only 18:21 per game, his lowest average since the 2012-13 season. He's also only played eight seconds per game on the power play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Registers helper against Carolina•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Snags apple in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Projected for third-pairing role•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Heading to Vegas on two-year deal•
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Logs 17 points this season•
-
Bruins' Nick Holden: Set for debut with B's•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...