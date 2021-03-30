Holden was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Holden has been a healthy scratch for nine of Vegas' last 11 games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 33-year-old blueliner has tallied one assist in 13 contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Grabs first assist of season•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Added to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Elevated from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Waived by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Back in lineup for Game 5•