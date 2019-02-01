Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Lands on IR
The Golden Knights placed Holden (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Holden will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the entirety of Vegas' current four-game road trip, as he didn't make the trip to Carolina for Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes. Another update on the 31-year-old blueliner's status should be released once he's activated off IR.
