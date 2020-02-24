Holden signed a two-year, $3.4 million AAV extension with Vegas on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner has five goals and 11 points in 54 games this season. Holden has also racked up 117 hits while averaging 19:16 of ice time per game. His new contract should lock him into a top-four role with the Golden Knights for the next two seasons.