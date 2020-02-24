Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Lands two-year extension
Holden signed a two-year, $3.4 million AAV extension with Vegas on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The 6-foot-4 blueliner has five goals and 11 points in 54 games this season. Holden has also racked up 117 hits while averaging 19:16 of ice time per game. His new contract should lock him into a top-four role with the Golden Knights for the next two seasons.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Churns out assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Scores in workhorse effort•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Tallies fourth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Earns assist in return to lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.