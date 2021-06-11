Holden scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

The Avalanche struck just 23 seconds into the game, but Holden provided a quick response at 1:15 of the first period. The defenseman has been unusually strong on offense with a goal and five assists in 10 playoff outings. He's added 11 shots on net, 33 hits and 12 blocked shots. Holden is likely to compete with Nicolas Hague for a third-pairing role going forward.