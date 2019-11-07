Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Likely out Thursday
Holden will likely be scratched from the lineup Thursday against Toronto due to an illness, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Holden's status against the Maple Leafs will likely boil down to a game-time decision, but at this point he should be considered closer to doubtful than questionable. If Holden's unable to go, Deryk Engelland will suit up against Toronto.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Tallies late equalizer Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Pots first of year on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Remains involved defensively•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Breaks slump with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Quiet in return•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.