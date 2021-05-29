Holden recorded an assist, four shots on goal and six hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Holden was credited with a secondary helper on Mattias Janmark's opening tally at 5:09 of the first period. In his last five games, Holden has racked up four helpers, 18 hits and six shots on net. He's mostly a defensive presence, but the Alberta native hasn't been a liability in the opponent's zone when he's in the lineup.