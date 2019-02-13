Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Not quite ready Tuesday
Holden (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's home game versus the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
He'll miss his seventh straight game after suiting up for 51 straight contests to start the year. Jon Merrill will continue working in the bottom pairing for the time being. Look for Holden to push for the lineup Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.
