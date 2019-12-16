Play

Holden scored a goal and had three shots with a plus-2 rating in a 6-3 win versus the Canucks on Sunday.

Holden struck for his third goal of the season just over two minutes into Sunday's game. He hadn't scored since Oct. 22, a span of 15 games without a goal. The 32-year-old journeyman has six points in 27 games for Vegas this season.

