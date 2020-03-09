Holden scored his sixth goal of the season and collected an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Holden played 14:05, far less than his average ice time this season. It didn't matter, because the defenseman made the most of his opportunities against Calgary and now has 17 points in 2019-20. Three more points will give him 20 on the year, a mark Holden has failed to reach in each of his past two seasons.