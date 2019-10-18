Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Pots first of year on power play
Holden scored a power-play goal and four shots and added four blocks and two hits in a 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa on Thursday.
The defensive-minded Holden picked up his first of the year in the first period, and it was his first power-play tally since 2016-17 when he was with the Rangers. Holden had three goals and 15 points last season in his first year in Vegas, so goals like tonight's will likely be few and far between.
