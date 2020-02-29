Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Produces helper Friday
Holden picked up an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Holden has collected a goal and three helpers over his last 10 games. The mostly defensive blueliner is up to 13 points, 123 hits, 99 shots and 72 blocks through 57 contests. His solid non-scoring numbers may give him fantasy value in deeper formats.
