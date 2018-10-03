Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Projected for third-pairing role
Holden is projected to be on the third pair with Jon Merrill for Thursday's season home opener versus the Flyers.
Holden signed a two-year deal with Vegas on July 1, when the free-agent signing period opened. The defenseman generated 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) over 73 games between the Rangers and Bruins last season.
