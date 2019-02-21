Holden (undisclosed) skated 19:15 in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Holden skated on the third pairing with Deryk Engelland. Holden supplied one hit after missing 10 games with an undisclosed injury. With 13 points in 52 games this year, he's not a defender who would be on most fantasy owners' radar.

