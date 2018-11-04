Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Registers helper against Carolina
Holden had an assist during Saturday's 3-0 win over Carolina.
Holden picked up his fourth assist on the year, helping Las Vegas to a fairly one sided victory on Saturday. Through 14 games the defender has only four points, so he isn't really on the fantasy radar.
