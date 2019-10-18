Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Remains involved defensively
Holden is averaging 2.3 hits per game on the young season.
The sample size is small (only seven games), but Holden is flashing some added grit in the early stages of the 2019-20 campaign. While he's added eight blocked shots for a nice defensive profile, the Canadian blueliner isn't going to be on most fantasy rosters due to his limited offensive utility.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Breaks slump with two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Quiet in return•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Ruled out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Not quite ready Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.