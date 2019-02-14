Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Remains sidelined
Holden (undisclosed) is still on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Holden will miss an eighth consecutive contest Thursday, and although his recovery is definitely trending in the right direction, the Golden Knights have yet to release a specific timetable for his return to game action. The 31-year-old blueliner will need to be activated off IR before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
