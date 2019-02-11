Holden (undisclosed) has started skating and is close to returning, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Holden has missed six games with an undisclosed injury, but coach Gerard Gallant sounded optimistic regarding the veteran defenseman's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Coyotes. If Holden doesn't play versus Arizona, his next chance at a return will be Thursday at home against the Maple Leafs.

