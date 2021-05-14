Holden was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Holden will likely fill a depth role for the Golden Knights during the playoffs. The veteran defenseman has been passed by Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan on the depth chart. Holden hasn't played since April 9, and he produced only two assists in 17 contests this year.
