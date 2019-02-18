Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Ruled out Monday
Holden (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Monday.
Holden is set to miss his 10th game due to his undisclosed issue, having last played Jan. 21 versus Minnesota. The blueliner has tallied 13 points this year and could still reach the 20-point mark before the end of the season if he can return soon. Jon Merrill or Colin Miller figures to get bumped from the lineup once Holden is cleared to play.
