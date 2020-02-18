Golden Knights' Nick Holden: Scores in workhorse effort
Holden had a goal on four shots and dished out two hits with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Holden led the Golden Knights with 23:58 of playing time, a season high for the 32-year-old. He opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game with his fifth goal of the year, his first since Dec. 19. Those five goals represent Holden's best total since he scored a career-high 11 in 2016-17 with the Rangers.
